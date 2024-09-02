Marine police seize white cigarettes worth RM877,800 in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The Marine Police Region 1 seized 840,000 sticks of white cigarettes valued at RM877,800 including taxes during a raid at a house here yesterday.

Its commander, ACP Rusley Chi Ari, said the raid was part of Op Taring/Kontraban launched on Tuesday in an effort to combat the smuggling and sale of white cigarettes in the state.

“A team from the Marine Intelligence Unit had successfully located a house believed to be used for storing contraband but it was unoccupied at the time.

“Our inspection found 84 boxes containing 4,200 cartons of white cigarettes, totalling RM877,800 in value, inclusive of taxes. The cigarettes alone were worth RM294,000,” he said in a statement today.

Rusley added that further investigations were underway to identify the syndicate network and the owner of the house for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (D) of the Customs Act 1967, he added.

He also urged the public to report any information regarding this case or other smuggling incidents to the authorities.

It is learnt that all the seized cigarettes were smuggled from a neighbouring country for sale in the local market.-Bernama