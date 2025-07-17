Strengthening Qawwam values key to addressing moral deviation in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Upholding the principle of Qawwam, which positions men as leaders and protectors of the family, is crucial in addressing moral confusion and deviant practices, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He emphasised that the presence of Qawwam qualities in male leadership helps prevent harmful behaviours within families.

“If a man truly offers love and fulfils his responsibilities, such acts would not occur,“ he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the ‘Qawwam Generation: Young Men as Family Heroes’ programme.

Na’im was responding to a controversial motivational programme accused of spreading deviant ideology, allegedly targeting working women and those facing marital issues.

Six individuals, including the husband-and-wife founders of the eHati programme and their child, were remanded for three days by the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court to assist in investigations into charges involving public indecency and other minor offences.

The event, attended by 550 participants, aimed to instil Qawwam values among young people as future leaders in family and society.

Highlights included the Qawwam Inspiration session, an interactive segment titled ‘Who is Qawwam?’, and a TED Talk on Challenges for the Qawwam Generation, focusing on the role of men in leading themselves, their families, society, and the nation.

Also present were JAKIM director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee and IKRAM Malaysia president Badlishah Sham Baharin. - Bernama