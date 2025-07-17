Hannah Yeoh supports FAM’s withdrawal from CAFA Cup 2025

PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has expressed her support for the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) decision to withdraw from the 2025 Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup.

The tournament, originally scheduled for August 29 to September 8, falls outside the FIFA international window, complicating player availability.

Yeoh stated that the withdrawal was a well-considered move by the national team’s coaches and management.

“When it comes to Malaysia’s participation in any tournament, what matters most is whether the athletes and coaches are prepared. I have read the coach’s (Peter Cklamovski) statement and I believe he knows best about the team’s preparations,“ she said after officiating the 2025 Asia Pickleball Summit.

FAM had earlier explained that the revised tournament dates posed logistical challenges, as clubs are not required to release players outside the FIFA window.

Harimau Malaya head coach Cklamovski affirmed the decision, stating that the team will now focus on training for upcoming matches against Laos and Nepal in October and November.

However, CAFA countered that Malaysia’s participation had been confirmed earlier with full knowledge of the unchanged schedule.

Malaysia was set to compete in Group B alongside Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.

In a separate matter, Yeoh addressed concerns over national shuttler Lee Zii Jia’s recent social media activity.

She clarified that while Zii Jia’s team reached out to the National Sports Council (MSN) to dismiss worries about his well-being, he has not sought additional support from her ministry or the National Sports Institute (ISN).

“I want to give him space, and if he needs any assistance, he knows he has my number,“ she said.

Zii Jia withdrew from the Japan Open and China Open without an official statement, sparking speculation about his condition. - Bernama