National Address System to boost economy with RM2 billion and 2,000 jobs

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Address System (NAS) has the potential to generate RM2 billion in economic benefits and create over 2,000 jobs within five years, according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking at the National Address Conference 2025, Fahmi explained that NAS, developed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), aims to standardise and verify addresses nationwide.

This will help government agencies, businesses, and emergency services operate more efficiently.

“Although Malaysia has around 12 million addresses, no single entity has complete and standardised data. NAS will ensure accuracy and consistency, benefiting sectors like e-commerce, logistics, and emergency response,“ he said.

Fahmi highlighted that NAS will assign unique geocodes to each address, improving delivery services and reducing misdeliveries.

In emergencies, rescue teams will locate victims faster, enhancing public safety.

“NAS is not just about solving current issues—it will also boost productivity, create jobs, and strengthen Malaysia’s digital competitiveness,“ he added.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching and Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa were also present at the event.

Fahmi noted that NAS aligns with the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint and the National 4IR Policy, supporting the government’s goal of transforming Malaysia into a high-income digital nation.

The lack of centralised address data has caused problems such as delayed shipments, slow emergency responses, and difficulties in infrastructure planning.

NAS aims to resolve these challenges by providing a unified system for all stakeholders. - Bernama