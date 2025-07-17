A viral video of a man getting knocked out with a single punch outside a condominium has taken social media by storm—but the fighter involved says it was self-defence.

The man in the pink singlet, an MMA fighter Tony Lim, said he was provoked by the security guard, wearing a t-shirt labelled “Abang Gerak Solo” before acting in defence.

“When I talk in a simple way, I’ll say the guy provoked me. So I just defended myself,” he told local personality Caprice (@capricedaddycap) in a recent Instagram interview.

The incident, which reportedly took place in Seri Kembangan, began with a previous altercation involving the same guard and a resident.

According to Lim, that moment—also caught on camera—showed the guard hitting the resident’s father.

Things escalated further when Lim went downstairs and was confronted by the same guard, who was accompanied by two people, believed to be his superiors.

“He pointed at me. Then the bosses asked if I was the one who posted or commented on the earlier video,” Lim said. “But I wasn’t the one who viral-ed it.”

Despite their attempt to deescalate the situation, the confrontation turned physical.

The now-viral clip shows Lim landing a clean knockout punch, sending the guard to the ground with a nosebleed.

Lim stressed he had no intention of starting a fight and only acted to protect himself.

“As an MMA practitioner, we just want to defend ourselves.

“I just want a peaceful place to stay. I don’t want trouble,” he said.

When asked if they would reconcile, he clarified that the security guard has since been removed from duty.

