Missing man found drowned in Tatau

BINTULU: The body of a man, who was feared to have drowned after going out to set up a fish trap in Sungai Annau, Tatau, about 80 kilometres from here on Wednesday (May 22), was found at 1.41 pm today.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre spokesman said that based on the information from the victim’s nephew, the body of Nicholas Daniel, 48, was found about seven kilometres from where his boat was found on the day the victim was reported missing.

“The body, which was found without legs and hands, has been handed over to the police,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim had gone out to set up a fish trap in Sungai Annau in Tatau by boat at about 5 pm on Wednesday and that a witness had found the boat, minus the victim, on the same day.