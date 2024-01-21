MMEA detains 28 individuals in attempt to breach territorial waters

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) apprehended 28 people, including elderly and visually impaired individuals, aboard a fishing boat approximately 10.2 nautical miles north of Tanjung Luk Pisuk, Tuaran during an attempt to breach the country’s territorial waters yesterday.

Sabah and Labuan Maritime director, First Admiral Datuk Che Engku Suhaimi Che Engku Daik, said the individuals aged 14 to 70 were detained at 5.43 pm after the Sabah Sea Surveillance System (SWASLA) radar identified a suspicious boat coming from the direction of the Philippines.

He said an inspection found that the skipper’s name was not listed in the boat’s license and 12 passengers submitted dubious identification documents, which included four birth certificates, a Malaysian identity card, and a social visit pass.

“The rest of the passengers failed to show their identification documents. A blind 52-year-old man and four women aged between 55 and 66 were also in the boat,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the skipper and passengers were detained under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, the Immigration Act 1959/63, and the Ports and Harbours Enactment 2002. - Bernama