MOHE launches investment, financing guidelines for public varsities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) today launched Investment and Financing Guidelines for Public Universities 2024 as a reference for universities to enhance their management and income generation.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said it is an update and improvement of the existing guidelines used since 2004 and developed based on the study conducted by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

He said public universities with income-generating subsidiaries can refer to the new guidelines.

“So, this guidelines will allow them (public universities) to learn about (investments and financing that are in line with government) regulations,” he told reporters after the Public Universities’ Board of Directors/Governors and Subsidiaries’ Strategic Task Adaptation programme at the World Trade Centre, here today.

The book streamlines the rules and procedures related to investment in equity instruments, debts, other financial or partnership arrangements with external parties, financing, control, and monitoring in line with the provisions under the respective universities’ constitutions, among other things.

On the programme, attended by 300 public universities’ board of directors and 27 public universities’ subsidiaries, Zambry said it is the best platform to discuss issues and new ideas to strengthen their administration.

Among those present were chairmen of the board of directors for Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin, Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh and Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah, Datuk Seri Abdul Razak Jaafar.