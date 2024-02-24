More cooperatives urged to assist govt in addressing cost of living

ARAU: More cooperatives in the state have been urged to be actively involved in the wholesale and retail sector, in assisting the government in addressing the cost of living of the people, especially among the B40, said Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix).

He hoped that more programmes, such as the MADANI Entrepreneurs’ Carnival and Mega Sale (KUJMM), would be organised and diversified in the future, as it would provide benefits for the people to obtain goods at reasonable prices, in addition to entrepreneurs to generate income.

“Inter-ministry and inter-agency collaborations should be supported comprehensively, so that a more significant impact can be achieved by increasing income and expanding the capacity of entrepreneurs, hawkers and cooperatives,” he said.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra said this when officiating the three-day KUJMM, hosted by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Development, starting yesterday, at the Simpang Empat Permanent Farmers’ Market, near here, today.

Also present was Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick and Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli were also in attendance.

Apart from that, the Perlis Raja Muda also expressed his hope that the carnival and mega sale can inject added value into promotional efforts to attract visitors to Perlis, through the offer of a variety of products from entrepreneurs and cooperatives, including daily necessities, and tour package offers in conjunction with Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025.

He also said that the participation of mosque kariah cooperatives in the retailing of consumer goods should be supported, which aims to improve the economy of the Muslim community, in addition to meeting the Fardu Kifayah (communal obligation) demands.

“Active participation of mosque cooperatives in the field of entrepreneurship can directly generate and strengthen the economy among Muslims,“ he said. - Bernama