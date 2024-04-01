More recreational vehicle sites will be established in Melaka - CM

MELAKA: The Melaka Government will establish more sites dedicated to recreational vehicles (RVs) in strategic locations as one of the new tourist attractions in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the initiative was aimed at positioning Melaka as a preferred destination for campervan, caravan, and motorhome owners, ensuring they have a suitable recreational spot when traveling.

“So far, there are two sites, namely the RV Parks in Bukit Serindit and Paya Lebar, Masjid Tanah, but we have identified several other suitable spots at Pantai Tanjung Bidara and Sungai Kesang in Sungai Rambai.

“...we will offer and provide the best location for travelers as we promote Visit Melaka Year 2024 (VMY2024),” he told reports after officiating the Taman Bandaraya RV Park here last night.

Also present were Tourism, Heritage, Art and Culture Comittee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman and Melaka City mayor Datuk Shadan Othman.

Ab Rauf said that in addition to improving the facilities at the sites, the state government would provide RV users with electricity supply, a surau, toilets, and a common cooking area for their convenience.

Meanwhile, he said six RV sites were provided by the Melaka Historic City Council at the Taman Bandaraya RV Park, which also provided basic amenities such as picnic tables and cooking counters for a total cost of RM201,401. - Bernama