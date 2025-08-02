Kelantan KPDN seizes petrol worth RM10,000

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in Kelantan seized 325 litres of petrol valued at nearly RM10,000 from an illegal base in Kampung Simpangan near Tumpat during a border operation last night.

Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail said the Integrated Ops at around 11.30 pm involving the Region Three Marine Police from Pengkalan Kubor, also saw the seizure of two vehicles, a Proton Iswara and a Proton Wira.

He said the team had earlier detected the two vehicles being driven suspiciously before conducting a raid on the illegal base.

“Further investigation found several jerry cans stored in the two vehicles, believed to be used for smuggling fuel,” he said in a statement today.

Azman said the case was being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.