Mount Kinabalu porter, Daved Simpat triumphs in Labuan 3 trails 2023

LABUAN: Malaysian ultra-trail runner Daved Simpat emerged victorious in the 4th series of the Labuan 3 Trails 2023, showcasing an awe-inspiring performance by completing the 33-km trail competition in an impressive three hours and 19 minutes.

The 41-year-old father of two from Kota Belud, Sabah, who has worked as a Mount Kinabalu porter since 2007, displayed resilience and skill in conquering the challenging course.

Daved expressed the unique challenges presented by the 33-km trail, which traversed three different terrains, resembling some of the toughest trails in Sabah.

“The most challenging part was navigating through the beach area, where the early morning heat tested my endurance.

“Nevertheless, Alhamdullillah, I managed to control the run and finished just slightly below my initial target of completing the 30km stretch in under three hours,“ he told Bernama after completing the race.

This triumph adds to Daved’s impressive list of accomplishments in ultra-trail running, as in November, he secured victory in the 100km North Face Malaysia Mountain Trail Festival 2023 in Taiping, Perak, setting a new record with a time of 12 hours, 15 minutes, and 40 seconds.

Daved said his journey as an ultra-trail runner began in 2009, and over the last 14 years, he has represented Malaysia in various major international events, including the World Mountain and Trail Running Championship (WMTRC) 2023 held in Austria last June.

Organised by JHK Events, the Labuan 3 Trails event marked the 4th series of Labuan’s extreme sports competition and attracted a record-breaking number of more than 250 participants from both local and international communities, including the United States, Singapore, and Brunei.

The event took place at Padang Majal, Kampung Pohon Batu, drawing thousands of spectators who gathered as early as 5 am to witness the thrilling competition unfold.

JHK Events founder Jamil Kario said the event has highlighted Labuan’s potential to emerge as a hub for extreme sports competitions, especially evident with the participation of international ultra-runners.

He affirmed the commitment to further enhance the trail competition, ensuring a more challenging experience for participants in the future.

“Daved’s victory further solidifies his standing as one of Malaysia’s premier ultra-trail runners, showcasing dedication, skill, and a commendable spirit of sportsmanship,” he said. - Bernama