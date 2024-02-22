Muhyiddin’s son-in-law to be charged with CBT - MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s son-in-law Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan, who was alleged to have left the country since May last year, is required to return to Malaysia to face several criminal breach of trust (CBT) charges.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that the MACC investigations on Muhammad Adlan had been fully completed and the agency was ready to charge him in court, but it cannot be done as the man has neither been located nor returned to the country.

“The MACC has submitted the investigation papers for prosecution in court,” he told a press conference today after attending the 10th Convocation of the Certified Integrity Officer (CeIO) Programme at the World Trade Centre here, which was officiated by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Zuki Ali.

Last October, Bukit Aman CID chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain confirmed that the police had officially submitted the documents required for the issuance of the Interpol Red Notice against Muhammad Adlan and his lawyer, Mansoor Saat.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

Muhammad Adlan, 48 and Mansor, 69, are being investigated by the MACC concerning misappropriation in the registration, recruitment and biometric storage of foreign workers in a ministry.

MACC said records showed that Muhammad Adlan and Mansoor have left the country on May 17 and 21, respectively. -Bernama