MWC 2024: Fahmi visits Huawei Pavilion, eyes latest technological advancement

BARCELONA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) today spent about an hour visiting the Huawei Pavilion, one of the largest pavilions at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2024 in Fira Gran Via here.

Fahmi, who is leading the Malaysian delegation at the MWC 2024, was welcomed by the President of Huawei APAC Public Affairs and Communications Jun Zhang and the Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Malaysia Simon Sun.

Fahmi was accompanied by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

During the visit, the minister was also given a thorough briefing by the global provider of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure on their latest technological advancement including its new carrier, enterprise and device-domain products and solutions.

The company has showcased a full range of 5.5G, F5.5G, and Net5.5G products and solutions for multiple scenarios besides showcasing a number of innovative flagship products including the Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design, Huawei Mate X5, Huawei Watch Ultimate Design, Huawei Watch GT 4 series, Huawei FreeClip, and Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch.

Commenting on the minister’s visit, Jun Zhang said Huawei affirmed their dedication to Malaysia’s digital transformation and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) industry development.

“Huawei stands ready to deploy its cutting-edge technologies, including 5.5G, AI (artificial intelligence and cloud, to support Malaysia’s growth. We are committed to pooling our global resources and experiences to empower Malaysia’s development journey,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Simon Sun noted that through strategic cooperation with local mobile network operators (MNOs) and the industry ecosystem, Huawei aims to catalyse Malaysia’s information and communications industry and foster sustainable progress for the nation.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Ministry of Communications and MCMC to realise our mutual goal of enhancing connectivity and driving the intelligent development of the country.

“Huawei remains steadfast in nurturing local talent, transferring technology expertise, and investing in Malaysia’s digital infrastructure,” he said.

MWC 2024, is the largest annual gathering in the telecommunications industry hosted by the Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA).

The four-day MWC 2024 kicks off today and is expected to convene over 100,000 telecommunications industry players. -Bernama