Najib attempts to stop probe against 1MDB - Investigating Officer

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was today told that Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak did attempt to stop the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from investigating 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

MACC investigating officer Senior Superintendent Nur Aida Ariffin, 37, said Najib had instructed several actions taken to stop the MACC’s investigation when he was Prime Minister, including closing the 1MDB case.

She said this when cross-examined by Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, at the former prime minister’s trial for alleged misappropriation of 1MDB funds amounting to RM2.3 billion.

However, Muhammad Shafee told the court that Nur Aida did not have evidence to prove that Najib issued the instructions.

Muhammad Shafee: Do you agree or disagree that during the investigation by the police and MACC (against 1MDB), there were no restrictions from Najib?

Nur Aida: For MACC, there were. Examples of actions taken when Datuk Seri Najib was Prime Minister include changing the MACC chief commissioner, arresting MACC officers and the case was finally closed by (former Attorney-General) Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali even though MACC recommended further action.

Muhammad Shafee: Let’s go through this one by one. I will show you this is just your misconception. You say the instruction for Mohamed Apandi to close the case, No Further Action (NFA), came from Najib?

Nur Aida: Based on the notes seized from (Najib’s former special officer) Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, there are documents which are notes of conversations prepared by fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho (Jho Low) regarding the closure of the case.

Nur Aida responded by saying that according to Amhari, the notes were prepared by Jho Low based on Najib’s instructions and what was stated in the notes did happen.

Muhammad Shafee: My question is, you have no evidence that says it is a direct order from Najib.

Nur Aida: Amhari was Datuk Seri Najib’s special officer. For me, there is enough evidence, everything is in the notes (which the MACC seized from Amhari) and among the things stated in the notes is the change of the chief commissioner, in addition to the investigation of the case should be closed.

Muhammad Shafee: You are an investigating officer, you talk like you are in a coffee shop.

Nur Aida: This is not a coffee shop Tan Sri, there were no direct instructions, but based on a thorough investigation, the matter did happen.

At this juncture, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah instructed Muhammad Shafee to raise the matter in his argument later since Nur Aida maintained her stand.

Najib, 70, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The hearing continues tomorrow