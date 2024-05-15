National Landscape Dept told to identify trees suitable for urban areas - Nga

PUTRAJAYA: The National Landscape Department has been instructed to identify tree species suitable for planting in urban areas and not hazardous to the public, said Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming.

Nga said this matter was discussed during today's Cabinet Meeting, and relevant steps would be taken soon by the National Landscape Department.

“This morning, the Cabinet Meeting discussed this, whereby the National Landscape Department was tasked with identifying suitable tree species for planting in urban areas, along roadsides to ensure the safety of the public,“ he said.

Nga said this at a press conference after the pre-launch ceremony of National Landscape Day 2024 (HLN 2024) here today.

The media today reported that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has ordered the planting of 100 trees for every unnecessary that is felled in Kuala Lumpur.

This move follows several incidents of trees falling in the capital city within a month, resulting in a fatality due to these unexpected occurrences.

An incident on May 7 on Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, resulted in one fatality and one injury after a falling tree struck them following heavy rain and strong winds.

On HLN 2024, Nga said it would make history as for the first time the King would grace National Landscape Day.

He said that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has consented to officiate the opening of the HLN 2024 celebration on May 25 at Taman Tasik Shah Alam, Selangor.

On March 27, Nga was quoted as saying the consent was personally conveyed to him by Sultan Ibrahim during an audience with His Majesty at Istana Negara.

Nga added that HLN 2024 would last for 10 days from May 24 to June 2, serving as a platform for landscape industry players to promote and market landscaping products.

Expecting 50,000 visitors, he said the organisation of HLN 2024 aimed to increase awareness and appreciation of landscaping, especially among the younger generation, and to spread awareness of the importance of landscapes to well-being through comprehensive landscape development programmes.

“This celebration also aims to enhance the quality of the country’s landscape development by creating awareness, generating interest, and knowledge among all parties about landscapes,“ he said.

Themed ‘Industri Landskap Pemacu Pembangunan MADANI’, HLN 2024 reflects the continuous effort between the Ministry of Housing and Local Government and the National Landscape Department to empower the landscape industry as a new economic resource.

Various events are planned to liven up the celebration, including the HLN 2024 run, coloring contests for children, From Garden to Kitchen cooking demonstrations, mural painting competitions, and the construction of sculptures from recycled materials.