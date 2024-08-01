PETALING JAYA: The Negeri Sembilan state government has announced the implementation of flexible working hours (WBF) for all civil servants starting Jan 15.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that it was a “strategy” to improve the quality of civil service in the state and create employees who are dedicated to providing the best for the nation.

“I see that these flexible working hours should be used by all civil servants, especially in SUK (Setiausha Kerajaan Negeri), to avoid the issue of road congestion, the issue of sending children,” Aminuddin said, according to a report by RTM.

Aminuddin also warned civil servants to make use of this initiative well and to not abuse it. If any civil servants are found misusing the initiative, it will be revoked.