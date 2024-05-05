Newly released convict charged for sexually assaulting niece

PETALING JAYA: A convict, released from prison six months ago has been charged with sexually assaulting his 13-year old niece at the Muar’s magistrates’ court, today.

According to New Straits Times, the accused, who is a bachelor, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charge was read in front of magistrate Fatin Dalilah Khalid.

It is learnt that the 47-year-old who previously worked as a farmer had been jailed for 23 years and was released last November.

He had been previously found guilty under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and had been in jail since 2000.

He has since been charged for committing a crime against his niece at a house in Air Hitam in February.

The charge under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 carries a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

According to the report made by the victim, the victim had been lying down in the living room of her grandmother’s house while playing with her handphone.

The man later arrived with the victim’s nine-year-old younger sibling before allegedly committing the act.

The case came to light after the victim suffered breathing difficulties and was sent to the Klinik Kesihatan Air Hitam before being refered to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital.

While receiving treatment, doctors found scratch marks on the victim’s hand. Doctors asked the victim, who later revealed that she had been allegedly beaten by her father.

At the same time, she had also revealed what her uncle did to her and a police report was lodged.

Deputy public prosecutor Danial Munir prosecuted in today’s case, while the man was unrepresented.

The man was not allowed bail because the case is under the jurisdiction of the Sessions Court.

Following the man pleading not guilty, the court fixed tomorrow for re-mention, bail application and for the accused to appoint a lawyer.