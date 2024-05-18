JOHOR BAHRU: Seven individuals, including a Singaporean, were remanded for seven days from today until May 24, to assist in the investigation into the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station, early yesterday morning.

Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Samsudin allowed the remand application at the Seri Alam district police headquarters (IPD) here to facilitate the investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The individuals placed under remand include five members of the suspect’s family, aged 19 and 62, who were arrested following a search at the suspect’s family’s residence early yesterday morning.

Also remanded are two college students aged 21 and 22, both locals, who were also at the scene of the incident.

READ MORE: Suspect in Ulu Tiram police station attack believed to have links to Jemaah Islamiyah

All local suspects are represented by the National Legal Aid Foundation lawyers Muhammad Zahier Rosli, Bustaman Menon Abdul Hamid Menon and Sulaiman Zamani.

In the 2.45 am attack yesterday, three were killed, namely two policemen, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, and the 21-year-old suspect.

Another policeman, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was also injured in the incident and is being treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

ALSO READ: Ulu Tiram police station attack: Suspect acted alone