Nisfu Syaaban: DPM, ministers invite Muslims to elevate their worship

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other Unity Government ministers have invited all Malaysian Muslims to take the opportunity to elevate their worship on the night of Nisfu Syaaban 1445H.

He posted on Facebook that it heralded the coming of the holy month of Ramadan and reminded everyone to perform religious activities, including reading the Al-Quran as well as conduct prayers to grow closer to Allah SWT and receive His blessings.

“Salam Nisfu Sya’ban,” he posted.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Na’im Mohktar also conveyed a similar message as he invited Muslims to commemorate Nisfu Syaaban with religious practices.

“May Allah convey His forgiveness to us,” he shared on Facebook, while Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek invited Muslims to focus on religious activities and charitable deeds during the Syaaban month and the upcoming Ramadan month.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri also said that Nisfu Syaaban was a night filled with blessings, and was highly anticipated by all Muslims.

“May Allah bless us with good and continued health and allow us to pray to Him, especially during the month of Ramadan,” she added.

Finally, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail conveyed his greetings in conjunction with Nisfu Syaaban and expressed his hope that it would bring good tidings to all Muslims.

“On this holy night, let us contemplate the greatness of Allah SWT and pray that we receive His blessings,” he added. - Bernama