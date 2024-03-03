Norwegian King Harald V to receive further treatment at Rikshospitalet upon return to Norway

LANGKAWI: Norwegian King Harald V will be admitted to Rikshospitalet in Norway upon arrival for medical treatment, according to a statement released on the Norway royal family website www.royalcourt.no .

The monarch will be accompanied by Her Majesty The Queen, added the statement.

“His Majesty will be on sick leave for two weeks. During this period, His Royal Highness The Crown Prince will act as regent and assume His Majesty The King's constitutional duties,” it further said.

On Saturday, King Harald V underwent a successful pacemaker implant procedure at Hospital Sultanah Maliha in Langkawi, Malaysia.

The implantation of the pacemaker was necessitated by a low heart rate, as confirmed by His Majesty's physician, Bjørn Bendz.

Bendz stated that the pacemaker implantation would ensure a safer journey back home for His Majesty.

Bernama on Feb 28 reported that King Harald V has been receiving treatment at Sultanah Maliha Hospital (HSM) in Langkawi after falling ill while holidaying in Malaysia. -Bernama