O negative blood supply critical at Hospital Duchess of Kent, Sandakan

SANDAKAN: The Hospital Duchess of Kent here is now critically short of O negative blood, according to Sandakan Member of Parliament Vivian Wong Shir Yee.

“Emergency, O negative blood needed in Hospital Dutches of Kent. Sandakan. Currently critical, if you know whose blood is O negative,“ she said in a statement on her Facebook today.

She urged those in Sandakan having this blood type to come forward to donate at the hospital.

Wong said any enquiries can be directed to Kelly at 010-9419491; Tung, 016-5869903; or Wendy, 012-8133683. - Bernama