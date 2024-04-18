Op Selamat 22 records drop in accident, fatality cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The six-day Op Selamat 22, implemented by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) from April 8 in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri, managed to bring down the number of accident cases.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the number of road accidents this time dropped by 1.41 per cent to 8,862 cases compared to 8,989 last year.

“Fatal road accident cases also dropped by 10 per cent, with 105 cases recorded this year compared to 117 last year, while the total number of fatalities also dropped by six per cent from 126 deaths last year to 119 this year,” he said.

His speech text was read out by Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) acting director Datuk Mohd Nasri Omar at the awards ceremony for the Best Contingents and Districts of Op Selamat 22 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) yesterday.

Razarudin said the highest number of fatalities were still motorcyclists and pillion riders, with 79 deaths recorded under Op Selamat this time compared to 80 fatalities last year.

“Based on studies, the accidents occurred due to drivers failing to control their vehicles because of fatigue and drowsiness, as well as failing to maintain a safe driving distance between vehicles.

“I believe that the drop in accident cases is a positive impact resulting from the public’s awareness of the importance of road safety as well as responsible driving practices,” he said.

In addition, Razarudin said the JSPT recorded an increase of 85,251 summonses, with 114,467 summonses issued this time compared to 29,216 during the previous Op Selamat.

Meanwhile, the statistics for burglary cases during the Op Selamat this time saw 189 cases reported, compared to 272 cases last year.