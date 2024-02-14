Over 3,000 cyberbullying complaints recorded in 2023

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) recorded 3,199 complaints related to cyberbullying in 2023. Of these, 2,971 or 93% have been addressed and closed.

“The complaints showed a declining trend in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with the first quarter. The highest number of 377 was reported in June,” its spokesman told theSun.

MCMC removed 1,763 items last year through its collaborative efforts with social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

“Our intervention addressed issues including bullying, intimidating actions, misuse of information and personal photos intended for persecuting or humiliating individuals.”

MCMC also identified Facebook as the primary platform for cyberbullying, with 1,401 complaints received, followed by WhatsApp with 667, Instagram with 388, TikTok with 258 and X with 159.

“The largest number of complaints on cyberbullying reported to us last year were from individuals aged between 30 and 40. Notably, 51% were from females.”

Pertubuhan Aspirasi Wanita Malaysia chairman Wan Azliana Wan Adnan urged the government to enact specific laws for cyberbullying.

“Currently, laws related to such cases are under the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 and the Defamation Act 1957. However, there is no specific definition for cyberbullying within existing legal frameworks.

“Even for conventional bullying cases, there is no specific Act under which action can be taken, so I believe now is the time to enact an anti-bullying Act, which can cover conventional and cyberbullying.”

Wan Azliana said due to the anonymity provided by digital platforms, bullies find it easier to target victims and often resort to using fake accounts to hide their identities.

“Most forms of cyberbullying that I have encountered involve sexual harassment, body shaming, defamation and threats to harm victims and their family members.

“Because of that, many victims experience depression, nightmares, anxiety and low self-esteem, with some relying on medication and others contemplating suicide.”

International Islamic University Malaysia psychiatrist Dr Rozanizam Zakaria said in extreme cases, persistent cyberbullying has been linked to increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviour.

“Adolescent victims (38.4%) contemplated suicide because of cyberbullying, compared with 16.6% of those not affected by it.

“Constant emotional distress from cyberbullying can push victims to a point of desperation and cause them to engage in deliberate self-harm to cope with negative feelings associated with the experience.”

Rozanizam said meta-analyses also identified cyberbullying as being strongly related to suicidal ideation, compared with conventional bullying.

He said there are complex factors that contribute to a person becoming a cyberbully and such behaviour may stem from responses to perceived slights, conflicts or disagreements.

“Those who exhibit aggressive behaviour in offline settings are likely to extend such behaviour in online interactions. Aggressive individuals may use the internet’s relative anonymity to express hostility without facing immediate consequences.”

Rozanizam also said some cyberbullying victims are likely to become perpetrators as they may develop mental health issues. However, he said it is important to recognise not everyone has a “diagnosable mental illness”.

“Cyberbullying is a behaviour that can be influenced by social, environmental and individual characteristics while mental health problems may cause or exacerbate such behaviour. However, these are not the sole determinants.”

MCMC advised those who wish to report cyberbullying to ensure information is accurately recorded to facilitate a thorough assessment of the complaint.