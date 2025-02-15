PM Anwar extends aid to baby with rare genetic mutation

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended financial assistance to help cover part of the medical expenses for Sophie Abdul Raof, a 10-month-old baby suffering from complications of the rare SCN8A genetic mutation.

The cash contribution was presented by the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, to the baby’s parents today to ease the family’s burden.

The SCN8A genetic mutation, a rare condition affecting the baby’s nervous system, causes severe disruptions to the brain and nerves, leading to persistent seizures, mobility difficulties, and various health issues requiring costly treatment.

“I had the opportunity to visit Sophie, who is battling complications from the SCN8A genetic mutation. Sophie now requires continuous treatment to help her sustain her life.

“During this visit, I listened to the concerns and resilience of Raof and Atiqah (the baby’s parents), who have never stopped striving to find the best way to treat their little one.

“Due to the rare condition Sophie is suffering from, the cost of her treatment is extremely high. Therefore, I delivered a contribution from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to help cover part of Sophie’s medical expenses,” he said in a Facebook post today.