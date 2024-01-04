PETALING JAYA: A total of 11.55 million or 52.6% adults over the age of 18 have successfully registered and updated their profile in the Central Database Hub (PADU) system.

Economy Minister, Rafizi Ramli posted on X today that 58.7% of profiles, including household members under 18, were successfully updated.

Based on PADU records by state, Perlis recorded the highest percentage at 66.9%, followed by Kelantan at 65.2%, Terengganu at 62.7%, and Perak at 60.3%.

Meanwhile, Johor, Selangor, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur recorded percentages below 50%.

He said the next stage is to bring the subsidy retargeting plan to the Cabinet this month and the government is expected to make an announcement in the future.

“For those who have not properly registered or updated their PADU profile, the government will utilise existing administrative data to determine eligibility for subsidy retargeting.

“The ministry will announce the re-opening of PADU for a limited time for registration and updating, if necessary, once the government has determined the form and the process of targeted subsidies,“ he added.

Rafizi commends and extends his congratulations to the PADU system development team at the ministry, the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the National Digital Department, the Ministry of Communications, and other collaborating agencies for their exemplary efforts in the successful implementation of PADU.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank (openly) all citizens who registered, updated and also verified their data,“ he said.

Members of the public were given until midnight on Sunday (March 31) to register and update their profiles on the PADU system. PADU was first opened for registration on Jan 2.

ALSO READ: Padu achieves 10m participation mark