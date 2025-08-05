PETALING JAYA: Government and private agencies have been urged to explore the potential of offering additional services through kiosks, inlcuding through the Sentuhan MADANI Kiosk initiative.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the Sentuhan Madani Kiosk, launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in January, had proven effective and was well-received by the public, as evidenced by the increase in usage.

He added that transactions at the kiosk in Alamanda shopping mall, Putrajaya, rose from 4,600 to 6,600 as of March, while the KL Sentral kiosk recorded 5,000 transactions in its first month of operation.

“This is something that should be looked into, as kiosks under the Sentuhan MADANI initiative, like those by the Companies Commission of Malaysia, Pos Malaysia and TM Unifi, have the ability to integrate third-party services into their systems,” he said when launching the third Sentuhan MADANI kiosk at the 1 Utama shopping mall here today.

Also present was Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Azri said the Sentuhan MADANI Kiosk initiative would be expanded with the launch of a fourth kiosk at Plaza Angsana, Johor Bahru, this August.

He said the main goal was to expand the initiative to major cities with large populations to reduce congestion at government service counters.

“By 2027, we aim for every major city nationwide to have at least one Sentuhan MADANI Kiosk,” he said when met after the event.

Shamsul Azri noted that the first phase of the Sentuhan MADANI Kiosk in Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, and Selangor had been implemented ahead of schedule, thanks to the collaboration of various parties.

“I call on corporate parties to come forward and continue working hand in hand with the Ministry of Finance and state governments to expand the Sentuhan MADANI Kiosk network across Malaysia,” he said.

The Sentuhan MADANI Kiosk is an initiative under Budget 2025 by the Prime Minister to improve public services and meet the current needs of the people through digital kiosks from various agencies, located in high-traffic areas such as shopping malls, with extended operating hours.

The third Sentuhan MADANI kiosk at One Utama shopping mall is the result of a collaboration between the MADANI Monitoring Unit and the building management, aimed at benefiting over 92,000 visitors daily who can access public services beyond working hours, including weekends and public holidays.