Over RM2 mln allocated for early schooling aid in Labuan

LABUAN: More than RM2.3 million in allocation for the Early Schooling Aid (BAP) 2024 has been approved for all schools in Labuan, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

The one-time payment initiative of RM150 per student is for the benefit of all 27 schools across the island.

She said the full amount of RM150 must be given to each student or parent without any deductions for Parent and Teacher Association (PTA) fees or other purposes.

“The recipient must receive in full the one-off BAP payment of RM150. Schools must not deduct the amount.

“Parents who did not receive the aid in full must report to the ministry. Based on guidelines, there must be no deduction on BAP payment to deserving parents regardless of their economic background,” she told reporters after the presentation of the ministry’s ‘Wakalah’ Zakat Peranti at SMK Labuan today.

The Ministry of Education (MoE), in a statement in October last year, said RM788.13 million had been allocated for the BAP initiative under Budget 2024.

It said the BAP payment will benefit more than 5.25 million students.

BAP will be disbursed from January 2024 through schools, with the money distributed to students in cash or credited into their accounts.

Fadhlina also presented mock cheques to all school principals and headmasters during the event. - Bernama