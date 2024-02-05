Papagomo charged with sedition, over posting via X

PETALING JAYA: Political blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris better known as Papagomo pleaded not guilty to the charge issuing an alleged seditious post on X (formerly known as Twitter) over a statement touching on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

According to The Star, Wan Muhammad Azri pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions court after the charge was read to him before judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

According to the charge sheet, Wan Muhammad Azri allegedly published a seditious post on X under the account “sir_azri”.

The offence was allegedly committed at a condominium in Bukit Bintang at 12pm on April 29.

He was charged under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948 punishable under Subsection 4(1) of the same Act, which carries a maximum three years imprisonment or RM5,000 fine of both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Khairul Azreem Mamat did not offer bail.

Wan Muhammad Azri was represented by lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali.

The latest update comes after police had detained the political activist on Tuesday where he was subsequently remanded for two days prior to today’s court proceedings..

According to The Star, Papagomo allegedly uttered the statement through a two-minute 46-second video uploaded online.

In the video, Papagomo questioned why the Yang di-Pertuan Agong met the owner of KK Super Mart, which was embroiled in the socks controversy.

