Penang JPJ issues 280 summonses under Integrated Ops

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 280 summonses for various offences under the Christmas Integrated Ops at two locations in the state yesterday.

Penang JPJ said the ops were conducted at the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza and Sungai Dua Toll Plaza with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) from 9.30 pm yesterday until 5 am today.

“A total of 280 summonses were issued for various offences, among them not having a driving licence, expired road tax, no insurance coverage, registration number plate not according to stipulated specification, not displaying the ‘L’ sticker, no side mirrors and illegal modification of motorcycles.

“The integrated ops aimed to monitor, detect and take action against motorcycle riders or owners who failed to comply with regulations under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) and the Rules under it,” it said in a statement.–Bernama