Penang RTD issues 442 summonses in ‘Ops Lejang Mega’

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 442 summonses to motorcyclists for various offences in the ‘Ops Lejang Mega’ operation at four locations in the state.

According to a Penang RTD statement, the operation was conducted at the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza, the Bagan Ajam Toll Plaza and the Second Bridge Toll Plaza in Seberang Perai as well as the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway on the island between 4 pm yesterday and 5 am today.

“The offences include expired licences, modification of licence plates and motorcycles without side mirrors,” said the statement. - Bernama