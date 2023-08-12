People of Perlis are ambassadors for Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025

KANGAR: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said the people of the state of Perlis are indirectly the ambassadors of Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025 and need to play their respective roles positively.

“Be civil, polite, courteous and give friendly service and always maintain a good image for tourists’ perception of us,“ said His Highness when officiating the 1st Launch of ‘Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025 - Serene and Captivating’ at the Dewan 2020 here tonight.

Also gracing the opening ceremony was Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil together with Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

In the meantime, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said visitors can spend time exploring the beauty and uniqueness of the state of Perlis as well as savour its unique cuisine and visit interesting places at an affordable cost.

“The unique terrain, the picturesque landscape, the wonders of nature and the iconic border that separates Malaysia from Thailand are among the main attractions of this state.

“Make fond memories for keepsake when you visit the state of Perlis. Go shopping, buy local products. In other words, ‘Perut Kenyang, Fikiran Tenang, Poket Tak Terkoyak’,” conveyed His Highness.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said efforts and promotions in neighbouring Thailand’, especially in the southern region, need to be doubled with the aim of drawing more Thai citizens here to enliven the Visit Perlis Year campaign.

“A word of advice to all at large, use the experience of the previous Visit Perlis Year 2003-2005 campaign as a guide and as a starting point to achieve greater success this time,” he said.

In the meantime, His Highness said industry players including hotel and homestay operators, tourism officials, restaurant owners and public transport operators need to improve their respective infrastructure by prioritising cleanliness, safety and providing quality services to customers.

“Also, the most important thing is to be sensitive to the needs of visitors so that they will visit the state again and again,“ he said.–Bernama