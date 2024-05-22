PERKESO targets 552 schools for MYFUTUREJOBS Career Exploration Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) aims for at least 552 schools across the country, encompassing various educational streams, to participate in the MYFutureJobs Career Exploration Programme (CEP).

PERKESO chairman Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said the programme is being implemented as a noble initiative to provide secondary students with career guidance aligned with the current job market based on their interests and skills.

He said since its introduction last year until April 30 of this year, more than 9,500 secondary students have participated in the CEP.

“CEP opens the minds of students in choosing their fields of study and career paths after graduation while raising awareness about their potential.

“This initiative also enables them to proactively, creatively and innovatively apply the skills and knowledge they have acquired in selecting educational institutions, thereby helping the next generation in their career choices for their future,” he said in a statement today.

Subahan said based on PERKESO’s statistics, from May last year to April 30 this year, a total of 96 schools, including those in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Perak and Pahang have participated in the programme.

He said the graduate job mismatch rate has significantly decreased to 18.2 per cent in 2023 compared to 40.5 per cent the previous year.

“This CEP programme is seen as significant and capable of contributing to the development of students’ potential and abilities, thereby giving hope to the new generation to rejuvenate the labour market and aid Malaysia's economic growth,” he said.