PETRA to set up coordinating committee to ensure smooth implementation of projects in S’wak

KUCHING: The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) will establish a coordinating committee in Sarawak to ensure that programmes and projects planned by the ministry can be implemented effectively.

PETRA, in a statement, said the proposal has also been agreed by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg when Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof made a courtesy call on him at Wisma Bapa today.

“Fadillah, who is also the minister in charge of Sabah Sarawak Affairs, chaired the Coordination Meeting for the Flood Mitigation Project (RTB) in Kuching City at the Sarawak State Irrigation Department,“ the statement said.

According to the statement, under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the ministry has approved 46 projects in the Sarawak water sector involving 33 extension projects and 13 new projects with a total cost of RM6.01 billion.

It said that for this year, RM298 million has been approved for the implementation of projects for protection from floods, coastal floods and coastal erosion, estuary conservation, integrated river basin management plan studies, sewage treatment plant development, sludge treatment plants, sewerage system development, and upgrading of water treatment plants.

“The federal government is always concerned and attentive in ensuring sustainability in the implementation of government projects to ensure maximum impact on the people of Sarawak.

“Comprehensive and continuous monitoring is the key to balanced national development as desired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, through the Malaysia MADANI-based framework,“ it said. -Bernama