Phase one applications for matriculation programme 2024/2025 session opens tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The first phase of registration for the matriculation programme for the 2024/2025 session will open for students who will be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 examinations from tomorrow (Dec 15) to March 31 next year.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said that the second phase of application and student data update will be open for five days after the 2023 SPM results are announced.

“Applying for the MoE Matriculation Programme is free of charge. Students can apply through the website https://matrikulasi.moe.gov.my,“ the ministry said in a statement today.

The Matriculation Division of the ministry will announce the results through the website within 21 working days after the announcement of the 2023 SPM results.

Students who have received an offer for the MOE Matriculation Programme must download and print the offer letter and application forms through the website. -Bernama