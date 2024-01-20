Plantation and Commodities Ministry discusses ways to help rubber glove industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Plantation and Commodities Ministry held a discussion today with the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) on measures to resolve critical issues towards ensuring the industry’s ability to meet global challenges.

Its minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said the Malaysian rubber glove industry is now operating amid a challenging export environment, with local companies facing stiff competition, especially from countries that have access to cheap labour.

“Also present (during the discussion) were MARGMA president Oon Kim Hung and the association’s committee members,” he said in a post on X today.

Established on June 28, 1989, MARGMA is a non-profit industry association that extends a range of services to members comprising Malaysian rubber glove manufacturers and associated suppliers and supporting organisations.

Since its inception, MARGMA has been the official voice and advocate for the rubber glove industry in Malaysia.–Bernama