PM Anwar congratulates M’sian Sepak Takraw team over World Cup feat

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated the Malaysian team for doing the ‘double’ over Thailand in the regu and doubles finals of the premier division in the 2024 Sepak Takraw World Cup tonight.

“A proud and outstanding achievement! Congratulations to the Malaysian sepak takraw squad! Hopefully, this success will inspire many more such achievements in the future!” Anwar posted on Facebook tonight.

The national squad emerged champions in the doubles and regu events in the championship by defeating Thailand 2-0 in the finals at the Titiwangsa Stadium here tonight.