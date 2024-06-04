PM Anwar reminds customs, immigration personnel to serve with discipline and integrity

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) and Immigration Department (JIM) have been urged to carry out their duties with full discipline and integrity.

The call was made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the law enforcement officers when he made a surprise visit to Penang International Airport (LTAPP), yesterday.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar also wants all concerned members to ensure that there are no shortcomings which in turn could cause billions of ringgit in losses to the country.

In the same message which was also accompanied by a video recording of the Prime Minister’s visit to LTAPP, Anwar said the visit was to see for himself the management and facilities of the airport as well as the deployment of personnel, especially JKDM and JIM.

Anwar who is also the Minister of Finance was briefed on Penang’s development in Komtar in conjunction with his visit to the state yesterday, was also reported to have said the expansion of LTAPP was among the issues raised in the briefing.