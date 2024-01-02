PM congratulates National men’s Hockey5s squad

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated the National men’s five-a-side hockey team today after emerging as runners-up in the inaugural Hockey5s World Cup 2024 in Oman.

In a Facebook post, Anwar extended his congratulations to the team, coached by Wallace Tan, despite their 2-5 loss to the Netherlands in the final played at the Hockey Oman Venue early today (Malaysian time).

“Continue to showcase your dedication and exceptional performance in tournaments after this,” he said.

Malaysia began their Group D campaign with a 3-3 draw with hosts Oman before edging the United States 3-2 and trouncing Fiji 8-3 to advance to the quarter-finals.

The national team, who finished as Group D runners-up, then defeated Group C champions Trinidad and Tobago 5-4 in the last eight before marching into the final with a 4-3 victory over Poland in the last four. -Bernama