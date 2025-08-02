Foster family blues

Philippou brothers deliver chilling psychological horror

FOLLOWING up on their critically-acclaimed Talk to Me from 2022, brothers Danny and Michael Philippou shift gears ever so slightly for Bring Her Back, the latest film to crawl out of the A24 horror crypt. Following the death of their father, Andy (Billy Barratt) and his stepsister Piper (Sora Wong) are taken in as foster children by Laura (Sally Hawkins). Opposed to being separated from each other, Andy expects their time with their new foster parent to last only three months, as once he becomes 18 years old, he will be able to take custody of his sister and live by themselves. However, once they arrive at her house, Laura proves to be increasingly eccentric, given how she has another foster child – a mute boy named Oliver (Jonah Wren Phillips) whom neither siblings were informed about. Things only get worse from then on.

Unlike Talk to Me, the Philippou brothers’ latest is a hard tilt into slow-burn horror. Much of what and where the film is heading towards is revealed in fragments, even if it is blatantly obvious for certain fans of horror films. The same extends to the form of horror in Bring Her Back. Similar to other films under the A24 banner, the film takes a very psychological approach to horror. More impressive than the acting prowess of the film’s leads is how there is no jump scare in the film, which might sound insane to more mainstream horror fans. That is not to say there is nothing horrifying by the time the second and third acts roll in. This film is a product from the minds that brought the scenes of blood and terror in Talk to Me after all.