PM congratulates Tuanku Muhriz on birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir on the Ruler’s 76th birthday today.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar prayed that Tuanku Muhriz, Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud and the entire royal family will always be blessed with His grace and be granted good health, prosperity and sovereignty.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun heads the list of 473 recipients of the state awards, medals and honours in conjunction with the royal birthday celebration.-Bernama