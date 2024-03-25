PM officiates Gerak Rahmah programme, 10,000 ‘bubur lambuk’ packs distributed

IPOH: A total of 10,000 packs of ‘bubur lambuk’ was distributed to the people of the Tambun Parliamentary constituency under the 2024 Gerak Rahmah: ‘Jom Masak Bubur Lambuk’ MADANI Perdana programme at Dewan KRT Taman Meru, here today.

The programme officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was attended by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Under the programme, 450 participants from 20 Rukun Tetangga Community (KRT) in the Tambun Parliamentary constituency, 10 agencies and non governmental organisations joined forces to cook 30 pots of ‘bubur lambuk’.

Apart from ‘bubur lambuk’, about 150 Kotak Rahmah was also distributed to those who were identified as needy recipients.

The Prime Minister also signed a plaque as a symbolic gesture when opening the programme and handing out ‘Kotak Rahmah’ and wheelchairs to a number of needy recipients. -Bernama