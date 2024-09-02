PM proud of enforcement agencies' stern action against corruptors, criminals

MELAKA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated the enforcement agencies in the country and expressed pride in their courage to take stern action against corruptors and criminals.

He said the professional actions taken by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and even the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), against groups that plunder the nation's wealth are hoped to bring about positive changes to the country, making it great and admired globally, as well as solving the people's problems.

“We are now burdened with accumulated debts of nearly RM1.5 trillion. If we spend recklessly, we’ll be considered irresponsible. If we are being thrifty, it may affect the education sector, the well-being of the poor, the health sector and others.

“That’s why I said we must send a clear message...whatever you want to accuse me of, I don't care. As soon as you misappropriate the nation’s wealth to enrich yourself and your family, we will take action, we will arrest and prosecute you, so that we can ensure national security in the future.”

Anwar said at the Melaka civil servants assembly at the Melaka International Trade Centre here, which was also attended by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Meanwhile, Anwar expressed frustration with some parties questioning the government's firmness in taking decisive action against individuals suspected of embezzling national assets.

“It’s not easy (to take action) because, in general, everyone agrees, but when action is actually taken, many will complain and question why we are taking action against old men, why open old cases, why the grudge, why are we being cruel...I find this very strange,” he said.

The Prime Minister also urged public servants to assist the government in saving the country and rejecting corrupt practices. -Bernama