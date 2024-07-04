Police arrest man suspected of damaging temple property in Sitiawan

IPOH: The police have arrested a local man suspected of damaging some property at a temple in Kampung Koh, Sitiawan.

Chief of Police of Manjung District, ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah, stated that they apprehended a 35-year-old suspect at 9:30 pm last night and seized a mobile phone believed to have been used by the suspect to record the video, which had been circulated on social media.

“The case is being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code, which pertains to defiling or desecrating a place of worship with the intention of insulting the religion of any class of persons.

“The case is also being probed under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the misuse of network facilities,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Nordin said the suspect would be brought to the Teluk Intan Magistrate’s Court for a remand application to facilitate the investigation.

“The police also urge the public to refrain from making any statements that touch upon sensitive issues related to the 3Rs (race, religion, and royalty), as doing so may breach the law, challenge the constitution, and potentially compromise national security,“ he added.