KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim has reminded community leaders not to exploit Islam for personal or political interests.

“This means that government administration must follow the principles of Islamic law (syariah), and not be driven by secular or liberal ideologies.

“Islam is a complete and perfect religion that encompasses all aspects of life. Thus, no one should exploit religion for political party interests or spread slander and hatred that could divide society.”

He was speaking at this year’s national-level Ma’al Hijrah celebration, themed Membangun Ummah Madani, held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre yesterday.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

“I have always emphasised that Islamic preaching platforms and religious teaching arenas should never be used to advance political agendas.

“Let us protect the sanctity of Islam and build a harmonious unity of the ummah, for Islam is a religion of brotherhood and peace.”

He said Prophet Muhammad had never used Islam for personal benefit or to oppress anyone.

“We must also make Islam a true way of life through the practice of good manners and noble character, not merely through outward appearances or attire that looks Islamic on the surface.

“I also urge members of the administration and national leadership to emulate the traits of Prophet Muhammad, who was wise, just and never oppressed the weak.”

Sultan Ibrahim pointed out that Prophet Muhammad had provided a true model of Islamic governance, citing the example of the Prophet’s Hijrah from Mecca to Medina, where he successfully united the city’s diverse communities consisting of various tribes and religions.

“Therefore, I call upon all Muslims to understand our responsibility to build a civilisation based on Islamic values and not focus on physical development alone.

“The Hijrah also witnessed how unity among various tribes and religious groups was achieved through a written agreement known as the Constitution of Medina.”

He said Malaysia’s multi-racial and multi-religious society has also achieved unity through the Federal Constitution, which outlines shared values such as justice, authority, responsibility and consensus.

“Therefore, all parties must respect the Constitution and avoid inciting hostility in the name of race or religion that could threaten national peace.”

This year’s International Ma’al Hijrah Personality Award was presented to Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfig Fawzan Muhammed Al-Rabiah.

Datuk Nooh Gadot, the religious adviser to Sultan Iskandar and former Johor mufti, was named the recipient of the 2025 National Ma’al Hijrah Personality Award.

Over 8,000 people attended the celebration.