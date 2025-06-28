Chelsea’s Maresca praises Fernandez before Benfica Club World Cup clash

CHELSEA manager Enzo Maresca has praised midfielder Enzo Fernandez ahead of their Club World Cup last-16 clash against Benfica, the Argentinian’s former club. Speaking to reporters in Charlotte, Maresca highlighted Fernandez’s professionalism and growing influence in the team.

“I am very pleased with Enzo especially because first of all he is a nice and polite boy, and then with us since we started he has been working very well in every aspect on and off the pitch,“ Maresca said.

Fernandez, who joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2023 for a then-British record fee of £107 million, has been instrumental this season. The 24-year-old contributed to 14 goals in 2025, including a crucial strike in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Los Angeles FC in the Club World Cup group stage.

“This season he struggled a bit at the beginning to understand the way we want to play but (since) then he is doing fantastic also in terms of numbers, goals and assists,“ Maresca added.

Chelsea face Benfica on Saturday, a team they have beaten in all three previous competitive meetings. However, Maresca remains cautious after Benfica’s impressive victory over Bayern Munich in the group stage.

“I think Benfica, not only in this competition, have always shown how big a club they are in Europe,“ Maresca said. “In the last game they beat Bayern so they showed what they can do.”

A win would send Chelsea to Philadelphia for a quarter-final on July 4.