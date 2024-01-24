Police confiscate drugs worth over RM400,000 in Miri

KUCHING: Sarawak police arrested two men and confiscated various drugs worth RM426,600 in two raids in Miri on Jan 19 and 21.

Its police commissioner, Datuk Mancha Ata said in the first raid on Jan 19, police arrested a 26-year-old man and confiscated two packets of substance suspected to be ecstasy powder weighing 54.7 grammes (g).

He said the suspect then led the police to an apartment in Taman Piasau Indah, Miri where was found various types of drugs including ecstasy pills and ketamine.

According to him, the drugs seized from the first suspect were estimated to be worth RM152,700.

“The suspect is being remanded for six days from Jan 21 to 26 for investigations,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mancha said in the second raid, the police arrested a 26-year-old man with a luggage containing 8,300g of drugs suspected to be syabu, estimated to be worth RM273,900, at Miri Airport on Jan 21.

He also said the investigation found that the suspect had brought in the drugs from the Peninsular Malaysia to Miri by air, and received a payment of RM8,000 for his services.

“The suspect had also been instructed to take the drugs to Sabah, with flight and accommodation arrangements managed by a syndicate.

“The suspect is currently being remanded from Jan 22 to 27 for further investigations,“ he added.–Bernama