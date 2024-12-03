Police deny Indian drug kingpin has links with trafficking activities in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has denied online news reports that a drug kingpin arrested in India was linked to drug distribution activities in Malaysia.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said police intelligence has found no basis to the claims as reported by several online portals.

An online news portal had claimed that the ‘Índian drug lord’ had links to a Malaysian who is involved in the Indian film industry and is now residing in Malaysia.

This came following the arrest of a man by the Indian Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last Saturday for allegedly being involved in an international drug syndicate valued at RM1.13 billion.

Khaw said investigations thus far have revealed no information linking the film producer ‘drug kingpin’ with any Malaysian individuals involved in drug distribution activities in Malaysia.

“JSJN will continue its investigations to curb drug trafficking activities in Malaysia,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama