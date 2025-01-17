LONDON: The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) sets the stage for greater growth in trade, investment, and the exchange of knowledge and know-how between Malaysia and the United Kingdom (UK), but hard work lies ahead.

In making the remark, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said: “We have promises to keep, and miles to go before we can call it a day. Hard work still lies ahead.”

He emphasised the need for proactive capacity building and technical cooperation under CPTPP, not only among large companies but especially with the millions of small and medium enterprises across Malaysia and the UK.

His comments were made in a lecture at the London School of Economics, titled “The Adaptive Edge: Malaysia’s Global Strategy in an Uncertain Era”, which was attended by about 500 students.

“Only by doing so can Malaysia and the UK truly optimise linkages and maximise the agreement’s potential to realise complementarities, supercharge shared growth, and create opportunities that are inclusive for businesses and communities on both sides,” said Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister.

“(Hence), we look forward to taking these ties to newer heights through the CPTPP. Malaysia lauds and welcomes the UK’s recent accession, marking the first free trade agreement that connects our two nations.”

With high-quality provisions, including comprehensive tariff reductions, streamlined rules, and enhanced investment protection, CPTPP opens new markets for both British and Malaysian companies, Anwar added.

CPTPP is an Asia-Pacific trade bloc comprising 11 countries plus the UK. The original 11 members are Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam.