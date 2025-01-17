FIVE Malaysian pairs booked their spots in the semifinals of their respective events at the 2025 India Open in New Delhi as they beat their opponents in their quarterfinal matches at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex today.

Top national men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani had an easy time overcoming Taiwanese twins Lee Fang Chih-Lee Fang Jen 21-11, 21-17 to set up their semifinal meeting with the winner of the quarterfinal match between Jin Yong-Kang Min Hyuk of South Korea and home team Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty.

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik will join them in the semifinals tomorrow after beating Thai doubles pair Kittinupong Kedren-Dechapol Puavaranukroh 21-18, 21-18, and will play against either Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea or China’s Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang.

Meanwhile national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei beat Thailand’s Ruttanapak Oupthong-Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat 21-16, 21-17 and will meet French team, Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue, while fellow teammates Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie beat Taiwanese married couple Yang Po Hsuan-Hu Ling Fang 21-11, 21-15 to set up their match against Chinese pair Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin.

National women’s doubles stars Pearly Tan-M Thinaah also made it to the semifinals, setting aside Japanese Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto in an hour-long fight, winning 21-18, 21-19.

They will meet eighth seeds Kim Hye Jeong-Kong Hee Yong of South Korea in their semifinal match tomorrow.